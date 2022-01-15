UrduPoint.com

US Judge Sets Sentencing Of Ghislaine Maxwell For June 28 - Court Document

Published January 15, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell is scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of June 28, court documents revealed.

"The court hereby schedules the sentencing in this matter for June 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (ET)," US Judge Alison Nathan wrote in the court document on Friday.

Nathan also pointed out the court is still waiting on Maxwell's motion for a retrial over concerns about a juror's pre-trial questionnaire.

The US government became aware that a juror involved in Maxwell's case was a victim of sexual abuse, a question raised on the prospective juror questionnaire.

Maxwell's lawyers filed a complaint arguing that it is clear based on the remarks of the juror and other facts that a new trial is required. If the court disagrees, then she requests that a hearing be scheduled sooner than one month from now.

In late December, Maxwell was convicted on five of six charges related to sex trafficking of underage girls. Maxwell's conviction for engaging in sex trafficking of minors carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

More Stories From World

