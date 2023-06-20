US Judge Sets Trial Date for Trump Classified Documents Case on August 14 - Court Document

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A US judge has set an initial date for the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump for charges of mishandling classified documents on August 14, a court document showed on Tuesday.

"This case is hereby set for a Criminal Jury Trial during the two-week period commencing August 14, 2023, or as soon thereafter as the case may be called," US District Judge Aileen Cannon said in the order.