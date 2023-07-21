US Judge Sets Trial Date in Trump Classified Documents Case For May 20, 2024 - Order

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) A US Federal judge has set a trial date for former President Donald Trump in the classified documents case for May 20, 2024, months before the November 2024 presidential election, a court order showed on Friday.

"The case is set for Jury Trial in the Fort Pierce Division during the two-week trial period commencing on May 20, 2024," US District Judge Aileen Cannon said in the order.