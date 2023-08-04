WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) A US judge set former President Donald Trump's next court hearing in his election-related case for August 28 at 10:00 a.m. EST (2:00 p.m. GMT), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Thursday.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all four election-related charges during his arraignment in Federal court and he will not be detained but must adhere to certain conditions of release, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

Trump faces one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.