US Judge Shuts Down Plea Agreement of Ahmaud Arbery Killer Travis McMichael - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US District Judge Lisa Wood rejected a plea agreement of Ahmaud Arbery killer Travis McMichael that would have gotten him a 30-year Federal prison sentence for hate-crime charges connected to Arbery's murder, the New York Times said in a report.

The plea agreement faced objections from Arbery's family, including his mother, who asked the judge not to grant McMichael - one of three men convicted of killing her son - the deal.

"I'm asking on the behalf of his family, on behalf of his memory and on behalf of fairness that you do not grant this plea in order to allow these men to transfer out of Georgia state custody into the federal prisons where they prefer to be," Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother reportedly said to the court on Monday.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and associate William Bryan were convicted on charges including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for shooting and killing Arbery in February 2020. The McMichaels received life sentences without the possibility of parole, while Bryan received life with the possibility of parole.

The plea agreement would have enabled Travs McMichael to spend 30 years of his sentence in federal prison, where conditions are generally better than state prisons, the report said. The court has yet to decide whether to accept a similar plea agreement from Gregory McMichael.