UrduPoint.com

US Judge Shuts Down Plea Agreement Of Ahmaud Arbery Killer Travis McMichael - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 03:10 AM

US Judge Shuts Down Plea Agreement of Ahmaud Arbery Killer Travis McMichael - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US District Judge Lisa Wood rejected a plea agreement of Ahmaud Arbery killer Travis McMichael that would have gotten him a 30-year Federal prison sentence for hate-crime charges connected to Arbery's murder, the New York Times said in a report.

The plea agreement faced objections from Arbery's family, including his mother, who asked the judge not to grant McMichael - one of three men convicted of killing her son - the deal.

"I'm asking on the behalf of his family, on behalf of his memory and on behalf of fairness that you do not grant this plea in order to allow these men to transfer out of Georgia state custody into the federal prisons where they prefer to be," Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother reportedly said to the court on Monday.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and associate William Bryan were convicted on charges including murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for shooting and killing Arbery in February 2020. The McMichaels received life sentences without the possibility of parole, while Bryan received life with the possibility of parole.

The plea agreement would have enabled Travs McMichael to spend 30 years of his sentence in federal prison, where conditions are generally better than state prisons, the report said. The court has yet to decide whether to accept a similar plea agreement from Gregory McMichael.

Related Topics

Murder Bryan New York Georgia February 2020 Family From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

3 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

3 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

3 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

3 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

3 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>