UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Suspends Execution Of Only Woman On Federal Death Row On Mental Health Grounds

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:16 PM

US Judge Suspends Execution of Only Woman on Federal Death Row on Mental Health Grounds

US federal judge for Southern District of Indiana, Patrick Hanlon, granted a stay of execution to Lisa Montgomery, the only female on the federal death row in the United States, just one day before the scheduled execution, citing a need to assess the inmate's competence to be execute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US Federal judge for Southern District of Indiana, Patrick Hanlon, granted a stay of execution to Lisa Montgomery, the only female on the federal death row in the United States, just one day before the scheduled execution, citing a need to assess the inmate's competence to be executed.

"Ms. Montgomery's motion to stay execution ...

is GRANTED to allow the court to conduct a hearing to determine Ms. Montgomery's competence to be executed. The Court will set a time for the hearing in a separate order in due course," Hanlon wrote in the order late on Monday.

The inmate, convicted for murdering a 23-years-old pregnant woman in 2004, was scheduled to be executed via lethal injection at the federal correctional complex in Terre Haute, Indiana on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Terre Haute Montgomery United States Women Court

Recent Stories

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum to be h ..

4 minutes ago

Govt starts COVID-19 vaccine registration process ..

3 minutes ago

SC adjourns Daniel Pearl murder case till Wednesda ..

3 minutes ago

US Airstrikes Violate Doha Agreement, May Prompt T ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Spokesman Says Russia, China Bounty Accusa ..

3 minutes ago

More legislation to be made for vitalizing KP asse ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.