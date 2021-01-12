- Home
- US Judge Suspends Execution of Only Woman on Federal Death Row on Mental Health Grounds
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:16 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) US Federal judge for Southern District of Indiana, Patrick Hanlon, granted a stay of execution to Lisa Montgomery, the only female on the federal death row in the United States, just one day before the scheduled execution, citing a need to assess the inmate's competence to be executed.
"Ms. Montgomery's motion to stay execution ...
is GRANTED to allow the court to conduct a hearing to determine Ms. Montgomery's competence to be executed. The Court will set a time for the hearing in a separate order in due course," Hanlon wrote in the order late on Monday.
The inmate, convicted for murdering a 23-years-old pregnant woman in 2004, was scheduled to be executed via lethal injection at the federal correctional complex in Terre Haute, Indiana on Tuesday.