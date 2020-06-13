UrduPoint.com
US Judge Temporarily Bans Seattle Police From Using Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets On Protesters

Sat 13th June 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Judge Temporarily Bans Seattle Police From Using Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets on Protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A US Federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the Seattle Police Department's use of tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters, a court document revealed.

"Plaintiffs make a strong showing of past and future constitutional violations, which under the case law is always in the public interest to prevent," US Judge Richard Jones wrote in the court order on Friday. "Second, these protests occur during a pandemic, the spread of which may be exacerbated by chemical irritants such as tear gas and pepper spray. Third, the weapons are indiscriminate, used on entire crowds of peaceful protestors without targeting any single agitator or criminal."

The ban on crowd-control weapons includes any chemical irritants or projectiles such as tear gas and pepper spray, any type of flash-bang grenades, blast balls, and rubber bullets, the court document said.

The temporary restraining order will expire in 14 days, the court document said.

Black Lives Matter and several other individuals sued the city of Seattle, alleging that the city violated their rights to protest and to be free from excessive force during protests.

Demonstrations in support of the black community and protests opposing police violence against African American people have been underway in various US cities since late May in response to the killing of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody. In some areas, the protests have turned violent.

