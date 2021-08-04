UrduPoint.com

US Judge Temporarily Blocks Abbott's Order Restricting Transportation Of Migrants In Texas

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:30 AM

US Judge Temporarily Blocks Abbott's Order Restricting Transportation of Migrants in Texas

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) A US Federal judge has issued an order temporarily blocking Texas Governor Greg Abbott's order that restricts the transportation of migrants in the state as part of an initiative to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a court filing revealed.

"This Executive Order causes irreparable injury to the United States and to individuals the United States is charged with protecting, jeopardizing the health and safety of non-citizens in federal custody, risking the safety of federal law enforcement personnel and their families, and exacerbating the spread of COVID-19," US District Judge Kathleen Cardone said on Tuesday.

Moreover, Cardone said the US administration is likely to prevail in the case based on its claims that Abbott's order interferes with federal immigration law and operations.

Cardone said Abbott's order will be blocked until August 13, which is the date set for the first hearing in this case.

Last week, Abbott issued an order prohibiting civilians, such as contractors, from transporting illegal migrants as part of an effort to prevent migrants from spreading the novel coronavirus.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland told Abbott the Justice Department would take legal action if the order was not rescinded, but the Texas governor rejected the warning.

Related Topics

Hearing Governor United States August From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

5 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

5 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

5 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

4 hours ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

4 hours ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.