WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) A US judge has blocked microsoft from working on the Defense Department's JEDI cloud-computing contract in light of a pending Amazon lawsuit, CNBC reported.

A judge issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday temporarily halting the $10 billion JEDI contract awarded to Microsoft last October. Moreover, the judge has ordered Amazon to put up $42 million to cover costs and damages in case it loses its legal challenge.

Amazon argues that the bidding process was unfair because of US President Donald Trump's bias against the company and its CEO Jeff Bezos, the report said.

Trump has publicly supported criticisms from companies seeking the contract that the Defense Department was favoring awarding it to Amazon.

Amazon is also seeking to depose Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former Defense Secretary James Mattis, the report said.

Microsoft and Amazon have until February 27 to respond to the injunction.

Last August, the Defense Department's Inspector General announced it was going to launch an investigation into possible conflicts of interest in the bidding process for the JEDI contract after members of Congress voiced concerns on the matter.