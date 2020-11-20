UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge Temporarily Halts Federal Execution Of Only Woman On Death Row - Court Filing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

US Judge Temporarily Halts Federal Execution of Only Woman on Death Row - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A US judge has temporarily halted the Federal execution of the only woman currently on death row, a court document revealed on Thursday.

"The Court will enter an order briefly staying Plaintiff's execution date to permit Harwell and Henry to finalize her clemency petition but will not enjoin any government official, including the President, from taking 'adverse action on her request for reprieve and commutation,'" Judge Randolph Moss wrote in the court opinion.

The inmate Lisa Montgomery was sentenced to death in 2008 after she was convicted for a kidnapping that resulted in a death.

She was scheduled to be executed on December 8.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Moss Montgomery December Women From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

2 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

35 minutes ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

35 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

57 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

57 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.