US Judge Temporarily Halts Federal Execution of Only Woman on Death Row - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A US judge has temporarily halted the Federal execution of the only woman currently on death row, a court document revealed on Thursday.

"The Court will enter an order briefly staying Plaintiff's execution date to permit Harwell and Henry to finalize her clemency petition but will not enjoin any government official, including the President, from taking 'adverse action on her request for reprieve and commutation,'" Judge Randolph Moss wrote in the court opinion.

The inmate Lisa Montgomery was sentenced to death in 2008 after she was convicted for a kidnapping that resulted in a death.

She was scheduled to be executed on December 8.