US Judge To Decide If Trump As Ex-President May Face Capitol Riot Lawsuits - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) A Federal judge in Washington, DC is considering arguments about whether former President Donald Trump may not be protected by executive privilege from being sued over his possible association with the rioters at the US Capitol a year ago on January 6, CNN reported.

During a court hearing, Judge Amit Mehta noted that Trump had asked protesters several times to march to Congress as lawmakers were meeting to ratify the November 2020 presidential election results. Mehta also noted that for two hours Trump did not call on protestors to refrain from violence, the report said.

Mehta said Trump's extended silence on that day plausibly suggested that the then-president agreed with the contact of the protesters entered the Capitol and that at no moment on that day did he call on them to refrain from attacking the parliamentary center of the US democracy.

Two other lawsuits are also trying to hold Trump and some other prominent Republican politicians accountable for the violence a year ago. The Justice Department has initiated prosecutions against more than 700 of the protesters who entered the Capitol on January 6, the report added.

The case Mehta is presiding over is the first major test of whether civil litigation is a viable route to holding Trump accountable for the violence at the Capitol on January 6, according to the report.

