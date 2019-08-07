US judge transferred Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, charged in the United States of computer hacking, to another prison where he has fewer privileges, Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) US judge transferred Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, charged in the United States of computer hacking , to another prison where he has fewer privileges, Nikulin's lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On request on new public lawyers provided by the judge, our client was transferred to another prison which is closer to the court," Bukh said.

Bukh said Nikulin does not have some of the same privileges in the new prison, although they were able to restore his right to call his parents.