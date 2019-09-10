UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Judge's Move To Block New Asylum Rules 'Frustrating' - Top Border Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Judge's Move to Block New Asylum Rules 'Frustrating' - Top Border Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan on Monday criticized a US Federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's new restrictions on asylum, calling the move a form of "judicial activism."

Earlier on Monday, US District Judge Jon Tigar restored a nationwide injunction that blocks the administration's new asylum restrictions.

"My reaction is, I'm frustrated," Morgan told reporters at the White House when asked about the injunction. "The unprecedented judicial activism that we experience every single time that this administration comes up with what we believe is  legal rule or policy, that we really believe will address this crisis, we end up getting enjoined.

"

Morgan said the Trump administration would continue to work within the legal framework to address the issue.

Under the new asylum restrictions, migrants would only be eligible for asylum if they were trafficked into the United States, denied asylum in a country or countries prior to arriving to the United States, or traveled through a country or countries that were not part of major multilateral refugee treaties.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States Border Refugee

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

32 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

47 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.