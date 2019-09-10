(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan on Monday criticized a US Federal judge's order blocking the Trump administration's new restrictions on asylum, calling the move a form of "judicial activism."

Earlier on Monday, US District Judge Jon Tigar restored a nationwide injunction that blocks the administration's new asylum restrictions.

"My reaction is, I'm frustrated," Morgan told reporters at the White House when asked about the injunction. "The unprecedented judicial activism that we experience every single time that this administration comes up with what we believe is legal rule or policy, that we really believe will address this crisis, we end up getting enjoined.

Morgan said the Trump administration would continue to work within the legal framework to address the issue.

Under the new asylum restrictions, migrants would only be eligible for asylum if they were trafficked into the United States, denied asylum in a country or countries prior to arriving to the United States, or traveled through a country or countries that were not part of major multilateral refugee treaties.