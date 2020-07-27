UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US June Durable Good Orders Continue COVID-19 Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:34 PM

US June durable good orders continue COVID-19 recovery

US durable good orders in June continued their recovery from the COVID-19 hit, with new orders rising 7.3 percent on demand for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :US durable good orders in June continued their recovery from the COVID-19 hit, with new orders rising 7.3 percent on demand for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department said Monday.

The $206.9 billion in business done last month followed a surge in new orders in May by a downwardly revised 15.1 percent, after the Detroit automakers and plane maker Boeing restarted production.

As in May, the better-than-expected growth in demand for manufactured goods after coronavirus-driven plunges in March and April was fueled by transportation orders, which grew 20 percent or $9.2 billion.

Motor vehicles and parts formed the backbone of the growth, with new orders up 85.7 percent and shipments growing 83.1 percent.

However in a sign of Boeing's continued struggles, new orders for non-defense aircraft slumped -462.3 percent as customers canceled orders with the plane maker.

Excluding transport, new orders rose 3.

3 percent, in line with analysts' forecasts.

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said he expected a bigger increase in that metric, but said it had otherwise recovered faster than its slump during the global financial crisis in 2008.

"The bulk of the (second quarter) GDP hit was in consumption, not capex, and the speed of the recovery ultimately is much more dependent on consumers too," he said, using an acronym for capital expenditures.

However, Oxford Economics warned that the data indicated a manufacturing sector still weak from the COVID-19 downturn earlier this year.

New orders are down around 16 percent and shipments about eight percent from February, they said.

"The sugar rush from re-openings has now faded and a resurgence of domestic coronavirus cases, alongside very weak demand, supply chain disruptions, historically low oil prices and high levels of uncertainty will weigh heavily on business investment," Oxford said.

Related Topics

Business Oil Vehicles Oxford Detroit February March April May June Commerce From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates resumes service to Nairobi, Baghdad and B ..

2 hours ago

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Visits ..

2 hours ago

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

3 hours ago

Belgium toughens anti-virus rules as outbreak grow ..

2 minutes ago

Mayors of Karachi, Hyderabad met Sindh Governor

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.