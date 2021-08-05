UrduPoint.com

US June Trade Deficit Hits Record High At $75.7Bln - Commerce Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:52 PM

US June Trade Deficit Hits Record High at $75.7Bln - Commerce Dept.

The US international trade deficit rose by $4.8 billion from a month earlier to reach a record-high of $75.7 billion in June, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US international trade deficit rose by $4.8 billion from a month earlier to reach a record-high of $75.7 billion in June, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday.

"It's a new record high, after the previous trade deficit peak of $75.025 billion in March," BEA spokesman Thomas Dall told Sputnik.

A news release by the BEA said exports in June were at $207.7 billion. But imports grew even more, to $283.4 billion, resulting in the deficit.

Among international trading partners, the United States' largest deficit was with China, at $27 billion. On a monthly level though, the deficit with China shrank by $200 million from May.

The European Union region accounted for the second-largest US trade deficit in May, at $19.6 billion, while Mexico came in third, at $7.2 billion.

Related Topics

Exports China European Union United States Mexico March May June Commerce From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Australian skateboarder stuns at Olympics as US sl ..

Australian skateboarder stuns at Olympics as US slump on the track

4 minutes ago
 Steering Committee of 'Ehsaas Tahafuz' ratifies pr ..

Steering Committee of 'Ehsaas Tahafuz' ratifies programme scale-up to all federa ..

4 minutes ago
 DC Awaran chairs meeting for preparation of Indepe ..

DC Awaran chairs meeting for preparation of Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 Space Engineers Still Probing Mystery Readings on ..

Space Engineers Still Probing Mystery Readings on Boeing Starliner Spacecraft - ..

8 minutes ago
 Complete shutdown marks Black Day in IIOJK

Complete shutdown marks Black Day in IIOJK

8 minutes ago
 UNICEF representatives call on minister education

UNICEF representatives call on minister education

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.