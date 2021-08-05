US June Trade Deficit Hits Record High at $75.7Bln - Commerce Dept.

The US international trade deficit rose by $4.8 billion from a month earlier to reach a record-high of $75.7 billion in June, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US international trade deficit rose by $4.8 billion from a month earlier to reach a record-high of $75.7 billion in June, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday.

"It's a new record high, after the previous trade deficit peak of $75.025 billion in March," BEA spokesman Thomas Dall told Sputnik.

A news release by the BEA said exports in June were at $207.7 billion. But imports grew even more, to $283.4 billion, resulting in the deficit.

Among international trading partners, the United States' largest deficit was with China, at $27 billion. On a monthly level though, the deficit with China shrank by $200 million from May.

The European Union region accounted for the second-largest US trade deficit in May, at $19.6 billion, while Mexico came in third, at $7.2 billion.