WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The US international trade deficit rose by $4.8 billion from a month earlier to reach $75.7 billion in June, data from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Thursday.

The BEA said exports in June were at $207.7 billion. But imports grew even more, to $283.4 billion, resulting in the deficit.