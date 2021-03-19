US Jury Charges Four Proud Boys in Connection to Capitol Riot in January - Court Documents

A US jury in the District Court for the District of Columbia has charged four members of the far right wing group Proud Boys for allegedly conspiring to stop Congress from verifying the results of the 2020 presidential election on January 6 at the Capitol, court documents revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) A US jury in the District Court for the District of Columbia has charged four members of the far right wing group Proud Boys for allegedly conspiring to stop Congress from verifying the results of the 2020 presidential election on January 6 at the Capitol, court documents revealed on Friday.

The indictment charges Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe for conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Nordean, Rehl, and Donohoe are each presidents of local chapters of the Proud organizations, the court documents said.

At least 200 individuals have been charged for participating in the Capitol riot on January 6.