UrduPoint.com

US Jury Considers Death Sentence For Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 10:41 PM

US Jury Considers Death Sentence for Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz

The sentencing trial of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz opened on Monday with a dozen jurors set to deliberate whether he will be executed or given a sentence of a life in prison without parole

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The sentencing trial of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz opened on Monday with a dozen jurors set to deliberate whether he will be executed or given a sentence of a life in prison without parole.

The jury is hearing the opening statements and will consider the first evidence about the massacre Cruz perpetrated that left 17 people dead at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 18, 2018.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder during his rampage at the high school.

Under Florida state law, the jury must reach a unanimous decision to put forth a death sentence.

Legal experts have said they expect the prosecutor in the case to emphasize Cruz's brutality as he systematically killed pupils and staff and sometimes walked back to the wounded victims to shoot them again to ensure they were dead.

The trial is expected to last at least several months, according to the experts.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Murder Douglas Florida February October 2018

Recent Stories

PDM allies to discuss post-bye-polls strategy in L ..

PDM allies to discuss post-bye-polls strategy in Lahore : Syed Yousuf Raza Gilan ..

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Troops Strike at HPP in Nova Kakhovka - ..

Ukrainian Troops Strike at HPP in Nova Kakhovka - Authorities

1 minute ago
 Barrick Gold confident to start 'potential product ..

Barrick Gold confident to start 'potential production" from Reko Diq mine by 202 ..

1 minute ago
 PFA disposes of 1,000-liter unhygienic oil

PFA disposes of 1,000-liter unhygienic oil

1 minute ago
 Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

Seven held for possessing illegal weapons

8 minutes ago
 Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

Tennis: Gstaad ATP results

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.