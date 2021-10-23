UrduPoint.com

US Jury Convicts 2 Florida Residents For Scheme To Export Prohibited Items To Libya

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:50 AM

US Jury Convicts 2 Florida Residents for Scheme to Export Prohibited Items to Libya

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) A Federal jury has convicted two residents of the US state of Florida for their role in a scheme to illegally export of rebreather diving equipment to Libya in 2016, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A federal jury convicted a pair of Florida residents yesterday for their roles in an illegal exports scheme. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Peter Sotis, 57, of Delray Beach, and Emilie Voissem, 45, of Sunrise, participated in a scheme to cause the illegal export of rebreather diving equipment to Libya in August 2016," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Rebreathers allow divers to stay significantly less noticeable while underwater for long periods of time by producing little to no bubbles and have both civilian and military use, the release said.

The fixtures are included on the Commerce Control List and are subject for export control and licensing.

Both defendants decided to export the items even though they warned by an agent from the Commerce Department that such items cannot be sold abroad while a license determination is pending, the release said.

Sotis and Voissem were convicted of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and smuggling, the release added.

If found guilty, they face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the IEEPA conspiracy charge as well as a maximum sentence of of ten years in prison and $250,000 fine for the smuggling charge, according to the release.

Related Topics

Exports Fine Florida Libya August 2016 Commerce From Court

Recent Stories

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Proposed New Meeting in Geneva on November 22 - Lavre ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

Govt trying to reduce inflation: Ali M Khan

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

Chief Minister paid homage to martyred policemen

18 minutes ago
 Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conf ..

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France ..

19 minutes ago
 Anti-terrorist court awards life term

Anti-terrorist court awards life term

19 minutes ago
 France's Thomas wins world track cycling points ra ..

France's Thomas wins world track cycling points race

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.