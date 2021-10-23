US Jury Convicts 2 Florida Residents for Scheme to Export Prohibited Items to Libya

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) A Federal jury has convicted two residents of the US state of Florida for their role in a scheme to illegally export of rebreather diving equipment to Libya in 2016, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A federal jury convicted a pair of Florida residents yesterday for their roles in an illegal exports scheme. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Peter Sotis, 57, of Delray Beach, and Emilie Voissem, 45, of Sunrise, participated in a scheme to cause the illegal export of rebreather diving equipment to Libya in August 2016," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Rebreathers allow divers to stay significantly less noticeable while underwater for long periods of time by producing little to no bubbles and have both civilian and military use, the release said.

The fixtures are included on the Commerce Control List and are subject for export control and licensing.

Both defendants decided to export the items even though they warned by an agent from the Commerce Department that such items cannot be sold abroad while a license determination is pending, the release said.

Sotis and Voissem were convicted of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and smuggling, the release added.

If found guilty, they face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the IEEPA conspiracy charge as well as a maximum sentence of of ten years in prison and $250,000 fine for the smuggling charge, according to the release.