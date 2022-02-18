UrduPoint.com

US Jury Convicts Ex-Nanotech Firm CEO In Breathalyzer Cancer Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 05:20 AM

US Jury Convicts Ex-Nanotech Firm CEO in Breathalyzer Cancer Fraud Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A US Federal jury convicted the founder and former CEO of a nanotechnology company for falsely claiming his company had developed a breathalyzer to detect cancer, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"James Jeremy Barbera defrauded investors out of $8.6 Million by falsely claiming his company developed a breathalyzer device to detect cancer," the release said on Thursday.

Barbera was convicted following a one-week federal jury trial in New York City. The jury convicted him of three counts: securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy, the Justice Department said.

"From at least in or about 2013 through in or about 2020, Barbera and others perpetrated a scheme to defraud dozens of investors out of at least approximately $8.

4 million by soliciting investments through false and misleading statements, by failing to use investors' funds as promised, and by converting investors' money to his own use," the release said.

Barbera lied to investors about his company's technology and stole millions of Dollars of investor funds intended for research and development. He then tried to cover up his misconduct by providing false financial information to investors and the company's board of directors, US Attorney Damian Williams said.

