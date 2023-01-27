UrduPoint.com

US Jury Convicts Extremist Who Killed 8 People In 2017 New York Truck Attack - Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) A US jury found Sayfullo Saipov guilty of 28 federal crimes for driving a truck into a crowd of people, killing eight, in New York City in 2017, the US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York said.

"A verdict has been reached in US v. Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov has been found guilty on all counts," the US Attorney's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

According to media reports, the US jury will review more evidence in the coming days to determine whether Saipov should face the death penalty or serve life in prison.

On October 31, 2017, Saipov drove a rented pickup truck into cyclists and runners on the Hudson River Park's bike path in South East Manhattan district, killing eight people and injuring 12 others before crashing into a school bus.

The suspect was shot by a police officer, arrested and taken to hospital.

Saipov pleaded not guilty before the Federal Court of New York. All together he was charged with eight counts of murder, 12 counts of attempted homicide, assistance to the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and attempts to assist the terror group, as well as one count of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle resulting in death.

