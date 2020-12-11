US Jury Convicts Illinois Man For 2017 Minnesota Mosque Bombing - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A Federal jury has convicted a resident of the US state of Illinois for the bombing of a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota more than three years ago, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"[On Wednesday], a federal jury returned a guilty verdict against Micheal Hari, 49, for his role in the bombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, on August 5, 2017," the release said on Thursday.

After a three week trial, the jury convicted Hari on all five counts of the indictment, including intentionally defacing and destroying religious property, deliberately trying to obstruct by force the free exercise of religious beliefs, conspiracy to commit federal felonies by fire and explosives and using a destructive device, the release said.

"Hari faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in prison," the release added.

Hari established in Clarence, Illinois, a terrorist militia group called "The White Rabbits." which he outfitted with tactical vests and assault rifles. They targeted the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in an attempt to scare Muslims into believing they were not welcome in the United States and should leave the country, according to the release.