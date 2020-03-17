UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jury Convicts Iranian National Of Violating Venezuela Sanctions - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:38 PM

US Jury Convicts Iranian National of Violating Venezuela Sanctions - Justice Dept.

An Iranian national who managed to funnel $115 million through the US banking system to a housing project in Venezuela faces prison on multiple counts of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States following conviction by a US jury, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) An Iranian national who managed to funnel $115 million through the US banking system to a housing project in Venezuela faces prison on multiple counts of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States following conviction by a US jury, the Justice Department said in a press release on Monday.

"As the jury found, Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad created a network of front companies and bank accounts to mask Iranian business dealings in Venezuela and evade US sanctions. For years, Sadr used front companies in Switzerland, Turkey, and St. Kitts and Nevis to conceal the fact that $115 million in payments were really for his family business and relatives in Iran," US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in the release.

In August 2004, the governments of Iran and Venezuela signed an agreement for an infrastructure project in Venezuela involving the construction of housing units, the release said.

The Project was led by Stratus Group, an Iranian conglomerate controlled by Sadr and his family with international business operations in the construction, banking and oil industries, the release said.

The Stratus Group contracted with a subsidiary a subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned energy company, Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. ("PDVSA"), to build about 7,000 housing units, the release added.

SADR was convicted at trial of one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to violate US sanctions, one count of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of money laundering, according to the release.

Related Topics

Business Iran Turkey Company Oil Bank United States Switzerland Venezuela Money August Family Agreement Million Housing

Recent Stories

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahor ..

8 minutes ago

SC allows bail to Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Sa ..

18 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2020 postponed rescheduled

45 seconds ago

Awareness campaign launched to prevent spread of ..

2 minutes ago

France announces 45 bn euros in virus aid for busi ..

2 minutes ago

Globally, 6% respondents report experiencing sexua ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.