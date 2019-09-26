UrduPoint.com
US Jury Convicts Uzbek National Living In New York On Terrorism Charges - Justice Dept.

Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) An Uzbek citizen living in the United States faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted on Wednesday for funding travel to Syria for a fellow terrorist, the US Department of Justice said in a press release on Wednesday.

"As found by the jury, [Dilkhayot] Kasimov was part of a conspiracy in which he willingly and eagerly sought to help fund a foreign fighter's travel and expenses in Syria to wage violent jihad," US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Richard Donoghue said in the release.

When sentenced, Kasimov faces up to 30 years imprisonment, the release said.

Kasimov's co-conspirators, Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov, planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia). Kasimov provided money - his own and cash collected by others - to help fund Saidakhmetov's travel and expenses, according to evidence disclosed in the release.

Juraboev, Saidakahmetov and two other co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty to terrorism charges, the release said.

