US Jury Deciding Case Of Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Ends First Day Of Deliberations

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

US Jury Deciding Case of Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Ends First Day of Deliberations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The jury responsible for deciding the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse ended their first day of deliberations without coming to a verdict.

The jury, which was narrowed down to 12 individuals for deliberations that started Tuesday, will determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of charges including reckless homicide for shooting three men, killing two, during racial justice riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

Rittenhouse is accused of murdering Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, as well as seriously wounding Gauge Grosskreutz, with a semi-automatic rifle in a series of altercations during riots sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Rittenhouse claims that the shootings were done in self-defense, while the state's prosecution team argues that he provoked the attack through a series of reckless actions.

