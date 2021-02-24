US Jury Declines to Indict Police Officers in Death of Daniel Prude - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James said a grand jury has decided not to indict the Rochester police officers with charges related to the death of Daniel Prude, an African-American man who died while in police custody last year.

"A grand jury has voted not to indict any police officer on charges related to the death of Daniel Prude," James said via Twitter on Tuesday. "My office concluded there was sufficient evidence surrounding Mr. Prude's death to present the case to a grand jury, and we presented the most comprehensive case possible."

James said the jury's decision must be respected even though it is devastating.