UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jury Declines To Indict Police Officers In Death Of Daniel Prude - Attorney General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

US Jury Declines to Indict Police Officers in Death of Daniel Prude - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) New York Attorney General Letitia James said a grand jury has decided not to indict the Rochester police officers with charges related to the death of Daniel Prude, an African-American man who died while in police custody last year.

"A grand jury has voted not to indict any police officer on charges related to the death of Daniel Prude," James said via Twitter on Tuesday. "My office concluded there was sufficient evidence surrounding Mr. Prude's death to present the case to a grand jury, and we presented the most comprehensive case possible."

James said the jury's decision must be respected even though it is devastating.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Died Man Rochester New York

Recent Stories

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upb ..

2 hours ago

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

3 hours ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

4 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

2 hours ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

3 hours ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.