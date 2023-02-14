(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) A US jury is expected to announce a verdict this week in the case of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, charged in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme, his attorney, Maksim Nemtsev, told Sputnik.

"Jury is deliberating now," Nemtsev said on Monday.

The jury heard closing arguments on Friday and is expected to announce its verdict sometime this week, Nemtsev added.

Klyushin and four other Russian nationals were charged with crimes in connection with a global hacking and trading scheme that allegedly netted the defendant $82 million through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

The US Justice Department accused the defendants of hacking the computer networks of two US service providers used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial court hearing in January, but the judge then rejected his request for bail and ordered that he be kept detained until the trial commences.

Klyushin owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity services company M13. He was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.