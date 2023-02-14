UrduPoint.com

US Jury Deliberating In Klyushin's Trial, Verdict Expected This Week - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 06:10 AM

US Jury Deliberating in Klyushin's Trial, Verdict Expected This Week - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) A US jury is expected to announce a verdict this week in the case of Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, charged in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme, his attorney, Maksim Nemtsev, told Sputnik.

"Jury is deliberating now," Nemtsev said on Monday.

The jury heard closing arguments on Friday and is expected to announce its verdict sometime this week, Nemtsev added.

Klyushin and four other Russian nationals were charged with crimes in connection with a global hacking and trading scheme that allegedly netted the defendant $82 million through the use of stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

The US Justice Department accused the defendants of hacking the computer networks of two US service providers used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial court hearing in January, but the judge then rejected his request for bail and ordered that he be kept detained until the trial commences.

Klyushin owns the media monitoring and cybersecurity services company M13. He was arrested in Switzerland in March of 2021 and extradited to the United States later that year.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia Company United States Switzerland January March September 2018 2020 Media All Million Court Hacking

Recent Stories

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, ..

World Government Summit is key to shaping future, policymakers, business communi ..

3 hours ago
 World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument ..

World Radio Day celebrates a ‘unique instrument of peace’

4 hours ago
 EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capit ..

EIB backs US$150 million Middle East venture capital initiative and create 8,000 ..

4 hours ago
 To address challenges, manage crises, and diversif ..

To address challenges, manage crises, and diversify economies, the world needs t ..

4 hours ago
 UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.