US Jury Finds Dutch Citizen Guilty of Participating in Terror Money Ring - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) A US jury convicted a Dutch national for her involvement in an international operation to raise money for al-Shabaab (a terrorist group banned in Russia), the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A Federal jury convicted a Dutch woman on charges for her participation in a terrorist financing ring in support of the Somalia-based terrorist group al-Shabaab," the release said on Tuesday.

According to the release, Farhia Hassan, 38, from 2011-2014 was involved with a group of women from more than a dozen countries who coordinated payments using online chatrooms.

The money was used to buy trucks and weaponry and fund safe houses in support of al-Shabaab, the release added.

Hassan falsely told donors the money would go to charitable ventures, such as schools for orphans.

She was convicted of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Hassan, who could be behind bars for as long as 15 years, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 22, the Justice Department said.