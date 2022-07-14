US Jury Finds Ex-CIA Employee Guilty for Massive Theft of Information - WikiLeaks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) A US jury found ex-CIA employee Joshua Schulte guilty on all counts of an alleged massive theft of classified information, WikiLeaks said on Wednesday.

"Alleged WikiLeaks Vault 7 whistleblower Joshua Schulte found guilty on all counts in response to the embarrassing Vault 7 publication," WikiLeaks said via Twitter referring to a batch of classified US government information of sensitive nature stored in the so-called Vault 7.

Schulte has been on a trial for the second time after he was convicted by a jury on two counts in 2020 for contempt of court and for making false statements to the FBI.