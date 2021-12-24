US Jury Finds Ex-Cop Who Shot Daunte Wright Guilty Of First Degree Manslaughter
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) A US jury found former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter guilty of first-degree manslaughter for killing black man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April of this year, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said on Thursday.
"We the jury on the charge of manslaughter in the first degree while committing a misdemeanor on or about April 11, 2021, in Hennepin County find the defendant guilty," Chu said.
Chu added that the jury also found Potter guilty of second-degree murder culpable negligence.