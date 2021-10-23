US Jury Finds Ex-Giuliani Associate Parnas Guilty of Campaign Finance Crimes - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) A US jury found Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas, a former associate of Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, guilty of taking part in a federal campaign finance scheme in the United States, CNN reported on Friday.

The jury convicted Parnas for his role in a scheme with others to fund political contributions in the United States in exchange for political favors, the report said.

Parnas faces up to 45 years in prison, the report said, but added that his sentencing date is pending.

In addition, co-defendant Andrey Kukushkin was also convicted on two counts related to his role in the campaign finance scheme, the report said. Kukushkin faces up to ten years in prison, the report added.

In October 2019, the US authorities charged Kukushkin and Parnas as well as David Correia and Igor Fruman with funneling $1 million in donations from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States, including making false statements and falsifying records to the Federal Election Commission.