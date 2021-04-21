UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Chauvin Guilty Of Murder Charges In George Floyd Trial

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:20 AM

US Jury Finds Ex-Police Officer Chauvin Guilty of Murder Charges in George Floyd Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A US jury in the state of Minnesota found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the George Floyd murder trial.

While trying to arrest Floyd who was accused of using a fake $20 bill at a local convenience store, Chauvin, now 45, kneed on the neck of the African American man three times for almost a total of ten minutes.

After complaining "I can't breathe" when Chauvin's knee was on his neck, Floyd became unconscious during the arrest and died later at a hospital.

Floyd's death triggered mass protests in a large number of major cities in the United States, where demonstrators denounced police brutality and demanded justice for African Americans who suffered at the hands of US police officers.

The judge said Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks, will remain in custody, and bail revoked.

Related Topics

Murder Police Died Man George Minneapolis United States

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli Envoy to GCC S ..

48 minutes ago

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

3 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

4 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

4 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.