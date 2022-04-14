US Jury Finds Member of Islamic State 'Beatles' Execution Cell Guilty - Reports

A US jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the ransom and execution group "the Beatles" belonging to the Islamic State's terror group (banned in Russia) guilty on all charges against them, the Telegraph reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) A US jury found El Shafee Elsheikh, a member of the ransom and execution group "the Beatles" belonging to the Islamic State's terror group (banned in Russia) guilty on all charges against them, the Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Elsheikh, 33, was found guilty on all charges, including hostage-taking, kidnapping and supporting a terrorist group, for his role in the capture and murder of two journalists and two aid workers from the United States/ by the terror cell, the report said.

Elsheikh and the Beatles group appeared in execution videos sent around the world in response to unpaid ransom demands the group placed on captured individuals.

The group is believed to have beheaded around two dozen hostages, the report said.

The Islamic State terrorist was captured alongside fellow alleged group member Alexanda Kotey by Kurdish forces in 2018 and later transferred into US custody, the report said.

The leader of the group, Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed "Jihadi John," was killed in an airstrike in November 2015. The fourth member, Aine Lesley Davis, was convicted and sentenced in 2017 in Turkey to seven-and-a-half years in prison, the report added.

Elsheikh faces a life sentence in prison for his crimes, according to the report.