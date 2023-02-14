US Jury Finds Russian Businessman Klyushin Guilty on Hacking, Trade Charges - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

A US jury found Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin guilty of hacking and trading related charges, his attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) A US jury found Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin guilty of hacking and trading related charges, his attorney Maksim Nemtsev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, he was convicted," Nemtsev said.

US media reported earlier that Klyushin, the owner of the Russian information technology firm M-13, was found guilty by a jury in Boston, Massachusetts, on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud in connection to a $90 million scheme.