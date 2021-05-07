WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) A US Federal grand jury has charged all four of the former police officers involved in George Floyd's death with civil rights violations including violating his constitutional rights, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A federal grand jury in Minneapolis, Minnesota, returned two indictments that were unsealed today. The first indictment charges former Minneapolis Police Department officers Derek Chauvin, 45; Tou Thao, 35; J. Alexander Kueng, 27; and Thomas Lane, 38, with federal civil rights crimes for their roles in the death of George Perry Floyd Jr.," the Department said in a release.