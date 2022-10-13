UrduPoint.com

US Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay $965Mln To Victims Of Sandy Hook School Shooting

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) A US jury in the state of Connecticut on Wednesday ordered Infowars host and creator Alex Jones to pay $965 million to the families of several victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting in connection to a defamation case over his claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Jones in a live online broadcast during the jury's reading of the verdict laughed and said the victims would not be getting any of the money he was ordered to pay.

