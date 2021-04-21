US Jury Reaches Verdict in George Floyd Murder Trial - Court TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The jury in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial has reached a verdict, the cable network Court tv reported on Tuesday.

The verdict is expected to be announced later this afternoon around 4:30 or 5:00 p.m. ET.

A broadcaster said employees at the court house have been told to go home early ahead of the verdict announcement.