UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jury Reaches Verdict In George Floyd Murder Trial - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Jury Reaches Verdict in George Floyd Murder Trial - Reports

  WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The jury in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial has reached a verdict, the cable network Court tv reported on Tuesday.

The verdict is expected to be announced later this afternoon around 4:30 or 5:00 p.m. ET (20:30 or 21:00 GMT).

A broadcaster said employees at the courthouse have been told to go home early ahead of the verdict announcement.

Prosecutors in the Chauvin case are expected to hold a press conference after the verdict is read, the broadcaster said.

Chauvin, a former officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, is facing murder and manslaughter charges after Floyd, 46, died following an arrest attempt on May 25 last year.

While trying to arrest Floyd on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill at a local convenience store, Chauvin, now 45, knelt on his neck three times for nearly ten minutes.

After complaining "I can't breathe" when Chauvin's knee was on his neck, Floyd became unconscious and died later at a hospital.

Floyd's death triggered mass protests in a large number of major cities in the United States, where demonstrators denounced police brutality and demanded justice for African Americans who suffered at the hands of US police officers. Protests also swept much of the Western world where issues of systemic racism were raised.

Related Topics

Murder World Police Died Minneapolis United States May TV Court P

Recent Stories

UAE an incubator for innovation and creativity, sa ..

34 minutes ago

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

2 hours ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

2 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

2 hours ago

43 convicted, billions recovered on references fil ..

36 minutes ago

Court adjourns NAB pleas for approval to close inq ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.