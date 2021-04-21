US Jury Reaches Verdict in George Floyd Murder Trial - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The jury in former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial has reached a verdict, the cable network Court tv reported on Tuesday.

The verdict is expected to be announced later this afternoon around 4:30 or 5:00 p.m. ET (20:30 or 21:00 GMT).

A broadcaster said employees at the courthouse have been told to go home early ahead of the verdict announcement.

Prosecutors in the Chauvin case are expected to hold a press conference after the verdict is read, the broadcaster said.

Chauvin, a former officer of the Minneapolis Police Department, is facing murder and manslaughter charges after Floyd, 46, died following an arrest attempt on May 25 last year.

While trying to arrest Floyd on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill at a local convenience store, Chauvin, now 45, knelt on his neck three times for nearly ten minutes.

After complaining "I can't breathe" when Chauvin's knee was on his neck, Floyd became unconscious and died later at a hospital.

Floyd's death triggered mass protests in a large number of major cities in the United States, where demonstrators denounced police brutality and demanded justice for African Americans who suffered at the hands of US police officers. Protests also swept much of the Western world where issues of systemic racism were raised.