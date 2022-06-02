UrduPoint.com

US Jury Rules In Favor Of Actor Johnny Depp In Libel Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US Jury Rules in Favor of Actor Johnny Depp in Libel Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) A US jury ruled in favor of actor Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard, backing his complaint that the actress fabricated claims he had abused her, US Judge Penney Azcarate said on Wednesday.

The jury found that Depp should be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and Heard should receive $2 million, Azcarate said.

Moreover, the jury ruled that Heard was defamed by Depp's lawyer who described her abuse allegations as a hoax, Azcarate said.

Heard was present in the courtroom for the verdict, but Depp did not attend.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015 but in 2016 Heard filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor, accusing him of physically abusing her.

Depp denied the allegations and accused Heard of attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse. Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million in a settlement.

However, in 2019, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in the Washington Post newspaper claiming she was a victim of abuse from Depp. The trial for the libel suit began on April 11.

Related Topics

Resolution Washington Married Divorce Wife Amber Heard Johnny Depp April 2016 2015 2019 Post From Million

Recent Stories

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: Chief Minister

2 hours ago
 US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Re ..

US Says in 'Respectful' Talks With Mexico About Request to Have Cuba at Summit o ..

2 hours ago
 First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Const ..

First Waste-to-Hydrogen Facility Planned for Construction in Egypt - SCZONE

2 hours ago
 Govt to work day & night to provide relief to mass ..

Govt to work day & night to provide relief to masses: CM

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk par ..

Prime Minister for building of robust Pak-Turk partnership

2 hours ago
 Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor ..

Russia failed to pay interest on a debt: investor panel

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.