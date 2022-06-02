US Jury Rules in Favor of Actor Johnny Depp in Libel Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) A US jury ruled in favor of actor Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against his former wife Amber Heard, backing his complaint that the actress fabricated claims he had abused her, US Judge Penney Azcarate said on Wednesday.

The jury found that Depp should be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and Heard should receive $2 million, Azcarate said.

Moreover, the jury ruled that Heard was defamed by Depp's lawyer who described her abuse allegations as a hoax, Azcarate said.

Heard was present in the courtroom for the verdict, but Depp did not attend.

Depp and Heard got married in 2015 but in 2016 Heard filed for divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor, accusing him of physically abusing her.

Depp denied the allegations and accused Heard of attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse. Depp agreed to pay Heard $7 million in a settlement.

However, in 2019, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in the Washington Post newspaper claiming she was a victim of abuse from Depp. The trial for the libel suit began on April 11.