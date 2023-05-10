US Jury Rules in Favor of E. Jean Carroll in Trump Civil Rape, Defamation Case - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A Federal jury in the state of New York ruled in favor of E. Jean Carroll in a case involving accusations of rape by former US President Donald Trump, awarding her approximately $5 million in damages, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The jury found that it was more likely than not that Trump was liable for battery based on Carroll's accusations of sexual abuse in a dressing room in 1996, the report said. The jury did not find Trump liable for rape.

The jury determined that Trump should pay Carroll approximately $2 million in damages for the civil battery claim, the report said.

Moreover, the jury found Trump liable for defamation, finding that he should pay an additional $3 million in damages for publicly denying the accusations against him, the report said.