UrduPoint.com

US Jury Rules In Favor Of E. Jean Carroll In Trump Civil Rape, Defamation Case - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Jury Rules in Favor of E. Jean Carroll in Trump Civil Rape, Defamation Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A Federal jury in the state of New York ruled in favor of E. Jean Carroll in a case involving accusations of rape by former US President Donald Trump, awarding her approximately $5 million in damages, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The jury found that it was more likely than not that Trump was liable for battery based on Carroll's accusations of sexual abuse in a dressing room in 1996, the report said. The jury did not find Trump liable for rape.

The jury determined that Trump should pay Carroll approximately $2 million in damages for the civil battery claim, the report said.

Moreover, the jury found Trump liable for defamation, finding that he should pay an additional $3 million in damages for publicly denying the accusations against him, the report said.

Related Topics

Trump New York Million

Recent Stories

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

14 minutes ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

2 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

5 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

5 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.