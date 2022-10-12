UrduPoint.com

US Jury Starts Sentencing Deliberations In Parkland School Shooting Case - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The jury selected in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz began deliberations to determine whether the gunman should receive the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for his crimes, NBC reported on Wednesday

Last October, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting he carried out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

Last October, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the shooting he carried out at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018.

The seven-man, five-woman jury will now decide whether Cruz should be sentenced to death or to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but must unanimously agree in order to recommend the death penalty, the report said.

The jury will consider factors such as the nature of the crime, whether it was premeditated or particularly cruel, as well as mitigating factors such as Cruz's mental health history, the report added.

Cruz's lawyers highlighted during the sentencing trial the adverse impacts of his mother's use of drugs and alcohol while pregnant with him. The defense team also pointed toward developmental delays, social and academic challenges experienced by Cruz as evidence of how his upbringing impacted his life.

The prosecutors focused on the premeditation involved in the shooting and the brutality of the event, bringing forth witnesses and parents of victims to testify how Cruz returned to shoot wounded people and stalked school hallways for more targets.

While the ultimate sentencing decision rests with Judge Elizabeth Scherer, it is rare for a judge to depart from a jury's recommendation, the report said.

Death penalty cases are automatically reviewed by the Florida Supreme Court, the report added.

The jury will be sequestered from the public until a decision is reached, according to the report.

