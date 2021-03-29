US Jury Sworn In Ahead of Trial of Police Officer Charged With Killing George Floyd

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) US judge Peter Cahil swore in on Monday the jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd.

A brief swearing-in ceremony followed immediately by an explanation of the rules of procedure preceded opening statements by the defense and prosecution.

Over the last three weeks, 15 jurors were selected. Twelve of them will deliberate with two serving as alternates. One was to be dismissed provided that all the others showed up on Monday.