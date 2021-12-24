US Justice Department Announces $34Mln in Grants to Boost Community Crisis Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Department of Justice announced grant awards of $34 million Thursday to help strengthen communities as they cope with public health and safety issues, including mental health, homelessness, substance use, and a variety of other challenges.

"We simply cannot arrest or incarcerate our way out of the challenges presented by untreated mental illness, co-occurring substance use, homelessness and poverty," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said. "These resources awarded today reaffirm our commitment to support diversion programs and expand community partnerships so that people are connected to the help they need and are kept out of the criminal justice system whenever possible.

"

The grants will shore up partnerships between justice system officials, health and mental health professionals, and community providers to divert the mentally ill, those addicted to drugs and others from the criminal justice system and steer them toward the treatment and support services they need.

The grants build on over $300 million in new investments this year to fight the opioid and narcotics crisis and tackle substance use disorders, the department noted. It also provides for drug court and mentoring initiatives, correctional substance use treatment programs and efforts to address the prevention, diversion, treatment and recovery needs of those affected by substance use.