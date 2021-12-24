UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Announces $34Mln In Grants To Boost Community Crisis Response

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Justice Department Announces $34Mln in Grants to Boost Community Crisis Response

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Department of Justice announced grant awards of $34 million Thursday to help strengthen communities as they cope with public health and safety issues, including mental health, homelessness, substance use, and a variety of other challenges.

"We simply cannot arrest or incarcerate our way out of the challenges presented by untreated mental illness, co-occurring substance use, homelessness and poverty," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said. "These resources awarded today reaffirm our commitment to support diversion programs and expand community partnerships so that people are connected to the help they need and are kept out of the criminal justice system whenever possible.

"

The grants will shore up partnerships between justice system officials, health and mental health professionals, and community providers to divert the mentally ill, those addicted to drugs and others from the criminal justice system and steer them toward the treatment and support services they need.

The grants build on over $300 million in new investments this year to fight the opioid and narcotics crisis and tackle substance use disorders, the department noted. It also provides for drug court and mentoring initiatives, correctional substance use treatment programs and efforts to address the prevention, diversion, treatment and recovery needs of those affected by substance use.

Related Topics

Drugs Criminals From Million Court

Recent Stories

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

33 minutes ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

33 minutes ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

33 minutes ago
 Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea ..

Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea to Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

33 minutes ago
 US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukrai ..

US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukraine, Talks to Begin in January ..

36 minutes ago
 Marathon Petroleum Takes 250,000 Barrels from US O ..

Marathon Petroleum Takes 250,000 Barrels from US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Pump P ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.