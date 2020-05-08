UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Department Drops Charges Against Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

US Justice Department Drops Charges Against Ex-Trump Adviser Flynn - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The US Justice Department has dropped criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a court filing revealed on Thursday.

"The United States of America hereby moves to dismiss with prejudice the criminal information filed against Michael T. Flynn," US Attorney Timothy Shea wrote in the court document. "The Government has determined, pursuant to the Principles of Federal Prosecution and based on an extensive review and careful consideration of the circumstances, that continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice."

Last week, Flynn's lawyers said newly-unsealed documents revealed that the FBI tried to set him up. Trump had told reporters he would consider having Flynn return to work in the administration if he is exonerated.

The 61-year-old retired Army general withdrew his guilty plea about lying to the FBI in January after the Justice Department asked the judge to give him a six-month jail sentence.

Flynn has been probed for lying to investigators about holding conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Russia.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected US election-meddling accusations, calling them an excuse by some for failing to win the 2016 election and an attempt to deflect public attention from real instances of electoral fraud and corruption.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Army Russia Jail Lawyers Trump United States January Criminals FBI 2016 From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

26 minutes ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

56 minutes ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

1 hour ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

2 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.