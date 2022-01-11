UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Establishes Domestic Terrorism Unit - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 09:10 PM

The US Department of Justice has established a domestic terrorism unit to focus on casework related to domestic terror threats, Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ National Security Division Matthew Olsen said on Tuesday

"In addition, I have decided to establish a domestic terrorism unit to augment our existing approach. This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country," Olsen said during congressional testimony.

More Stories From World

