US Justice Department Establishes Domestic Terrorism Unit - Senior Official

The US Department of Justice has established a domestic terrorism unit to focus on casework related to domestic terror threats, Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ National Security Division Matthew Olsen said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The US Department of Justice has established a domestic terrorism unit to focus on casework related to domestic terror threats, Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ National Security Division Matthew Olsen said on Tuesday.

"In addition, I have decided to establish a domestic terrorism unit to augment our existing approach. This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country," Olsen said during congressional testimony.