US Justice Department Inspector General Tells Barr FISA, FBI Abuses Report Nearly Finished

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has submitted the draft report of his investigation into abuses by Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts and by the FBI during the Russiagate probe to US Attorney-General William Barr, Fox news reported.

Horowitz reported sending the draft report to Barr in letters to several Senate and House of Representatives committees in the US Congress, the report said on Friday.

Barr has received the draft report and will begin reviewing it, the report said, adding that Horowitz and his officials interviewed more than 100 people and studied more than one million records during their investigation.

Horowitz and his officials investigated how former senior United Kingdom espionage official Christopher Steele was used to justify the original FISA warrant on the Trump campaign in October 2016 and why the FBI regarded Steele as a credible source, the report said.

Also, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe may face Federal charges after a review by Horowitz concluded that McCabe failed to show candor while talking with investigators. the report added.