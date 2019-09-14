UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Department Inspector General Tells Barr FISA, FBI Abuses Report Nearly Finished

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

US Justice Department Inspector General Tells Barr FISA, FBI Abuses Report Nearly Finished

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has submitted the draft report of his investigation into abuses by Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts and by the FBI during the Russiagate probe to US Attorney-General William Barr, Fox news reported.

Horowitz reported sending the draft report to Barr in letters to several Senate and House of Representatives committees in the US Congress, the report said on Friday.

Barr has received the draft report and will begin reviewing it, the report said, adding that Horowitz and his officials interviewed more than 100 people and studied more than one million records during their investigation.

Horowitz and his officials investigated how former senior United Kingdom espionage official Christopher Steele was used to justify the original FISA warrant on the Trump campaign in October 2016 and why the FBI regarded Steele as a credible source, the report said.

Also, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe may face Federal charges after a review by Horowitz concluded that McCabe failed to show candor while talking with investigators. the report added.

Related Topics

Senate Trump United Kingdom May October Congress FBI 2016 Million

Recent Stories

Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Result in 55 I ..

4 hours ago

Hong Kong Protesters Form Human Chains During Mid- ..

5 hours ago

UN Chief to Meet Bahaman Prime Minister on Friday ..

5 hours ago

Govt taking adequate measures to control dengue pr ..

5 hours ago

Van der Poel extends Tour of Britain lead

5 hours ago

Former Warriors ace Livingston retires

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.