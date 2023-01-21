UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Investigating Abbott Plant Over Infant Formula - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 06:31 PM

US Justice Department Investigating Abbott Plant Over Infant Formula - Reports

The US Department of Justice has launched a probe into activities of the Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in the US state of Michigan, which resulted in the facility's shutdown in 2022 and exacerbation of baby formula deficit across the country, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) The US Department of Justice has launched a probe into activities of the Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in the US state of Michigan, which resulted in the facility's shutdown in 2022 and exacerbation of baby formula deficit across the country, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"The DOJ has informed us of its investigation, and we're cooperating fully," an Abbott spokesman confirmed to the newspaper.

The criminal investigation into the case is being conducted by attorneys of the consumer-protection branch of the US Department of Justice, the media outlet reported.

A nationwide baby formula shortage emerged in the United States after Abbott, which is one of the largest producers of formula, closed down its production line in Michigan over bacterial contamination and recalled formula manufactured at the facility in February 2022.

The measures were driven by media reports of several infants falling ill and dying after consuming Abbott's formula. However, the US authorities failed to link the bacteria found at the facility to the infants' illness.

In May 2022, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to boost production of infant formula and to use US military cargo airplanes in order to expedite overseas shipments of the product. That same month Abbott Nutrition said it had reached a deal with the US food and Drug Administration to resume production of its infant formula at the plant in Michigan.

Related Topics

Shortage Same United States February May Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Imran failed to prove even single allegation again ..

Imran failed to prove even single allegation against political opponents in 4 ye ..

54 seconds ago
 World Congress of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies r ..

World Congress of Ear, Nose and Throat Societies recommends that member states i ..

17 minutes ago
 House gutted, 4 injured in Faisalabad

House gutted, 4 injured in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban li ..

Tanzania opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

6 minutes ago
 PCF to send three TOs to Uzbekistan for Int'l Cycl ..

PCF to send three TOs to Uzbekistan for Int'l Cycling Course

6 minutes ago
 Russian Troops Liberate Dvurech'e Village in DPR - ..

Russian Troops Liberate Dvurech'e Village in DPR - Defense Ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.