US Justice Department 'Pleased By Ruling' On Assange Extradition - Spokesperson To Sputnik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:25 PM

The US Justice Department is "pleased by" the London High Court's decision to overturn an earlier ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the United States, the Department of Justice told Sputnik on Friday

"We are pleased by the ruling, and have no further comment," a spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, the London court ruled in favor of a US appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the inhumane conditions he could face in the American prison system. The case will now be remitted to the Westminster Magistrates' Court with direction that a district judge will send the case to the secretary of state, who will decide on extradition.

The whistleblower is wanted by the United States on espionage charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. If put on trial and convicted in the US, the Australian journalist faces up to 175 years in prison.

Assange has been on remand at Belmarsh high-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail after staying in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years.

