US Justice Department Prioritizes Elder Car Fraud With Nationwide Sweep - Barr

3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:23 PM

US Justice Department Prioritizes Elder Car Fraud With Nationwide Sweep - Barr

The Department of Justice, FBI and Postal Inspection Service conducted the largest coordinated crackdown ever on fraudulent schemes that target the elderly in the United States, US Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020)

"Americans are fed up with the constant barrage of scams that maliciously target the elderly and other vulnerable citizens," Barr said. "This year, the Department of Justice prosecuted more than 400 defendants, whose schemes totaled more than a billion Dollars."

Barr characterized the crackdown as the "largest coordinated sweep of elder fraud cases in history," noting the increase from 260 prosecutions in last year's sweep.

Barr made the announcement at an event in the state of Florida, which focused attention on the threat posed by foreign-based schemes that victimize seniors in large numbers.

As part of the crackdown, the FBI and the Postal Inspection Service also took action against over 600 alleged money mules who transfer money from victims to ringleaders, according to the Justice Department.

In addition, the Justice Department announced a National Nursing Home Initiative, which will coordinate civil and criminal prosecutions of homes for the elderly that provide grossly substandard care to residents.

