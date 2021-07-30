UrduPoint.com

US Justice Department Says Treasury Must Hand Over Trump's Tax Returns To House Committee

US Justice Department Says Treasury Must Hand Over Trump's Tax Returns to House Committee

The US Treasury Department must hand over former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said in a memorandum on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The US Treasury Department must hand over former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee, acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said in a memorandum on Friday.

"For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the Secretary must comply with the Ways and Means Committee's June 16, 2021 request pursuant to 26 USC 6103(f)(1) to furnish the Committee with the specified tax returns and related tax information," Johnsen said.

